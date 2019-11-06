Sanlam Private Wealth explores the powerful meeting point between wealth and craft

Guided by its clients’ goals and aspirations, Sanlam Private Wealth applies these exact principles when crafting your wealth.

Retirement security forms an integral part of clients’ wealth plans. This is why Sanlam Private Wealth’s private client solutions are also available through the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, SA’s fastest-growing commercial umbrella fund in the employee benefits industry.

Benefit from its in-depth expertise to grow and preserve your wealth, now and for generations to come.

To find out more about a customised solution expertly crafted to your needs, visit www.sanlamprivatewealth.com or e-mail info@privatewealth.sanlam.co.za.

This article was paid for by Sanlam Private Wealth.