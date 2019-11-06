Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam Private Wealth explores the powerful meeting point between wealth and craft

Benefit from in-depth expertise in wealth management to secure your future

06 November 2019 - 11:09
Sponsored
Goldsmith Brian Keswa. Picture: SUPPLIED/SANLAM PRIVATE WEALTH
Goldsmith Brian Keswa. Picture: SUPPLIED/SANLAM PRIVATE WEALTH

Goldsmith Brian Keswa believes that to create a masterpiece of high quality and lasting value, you need to apply innovation, inspiration, hard-earned experience, skill and meticulous attention to detail.

His creations are one-of-a-kind and personal, and handcrafted with thorough knowledge of his clients’ individual desires and requirements to produce an end product they truly love.  

Watch the video below

Guided by its clients’ goals and aspirations, Sanlam Private Wealth applies these exact principles when crafting your wealth.

Retirement security forms an integral part of clients’ wealth plans. This is why Sanlam Private Wealth’s private client solutions are also available through the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, SA’s fastest-growing commercial umbrella fund in the employee benefits industry.

Benefit from its in-depth expertise to grow and preserve your wealth, now and for generations to come.

To find out more about a customised solution expertly crafted to your needs, visit www.sanlamprivatewealth.com or e-mail info@privatewealth.sanlam.co.za.

This article was paid for by Sanlam Private Wealth.

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.