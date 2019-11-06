Sanlam Private Wealth explores the powerful meeting point between wealth and craft
Benefit from in-depth expertise in wealth management to secure your future
Goldsmith Brian Keswa believes that to create a masterpiece of high quality and lasting value, you need to apply innovation, inspiration, hard-earned experience, skill and meticulous attention to detail.
His creations are one-of-a-kind and personal, and handcrafted with thorough knowledge of his clients’ individual desires and requirements to produce an end product they truly love.
Watch the video below
Guided by its clients’ goals and aspirations, Sanlam Private Wealth applies these exact principles when crafting your wealth.
Retirement security forms an integral part of clients’ wealth plans. This is why Sanlam Private Wealth’s private client solutions are also available through the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, SA’s fastest-growing commercial umbrella fund in the employee benefits industry.
Benefit from its in-depth expertise to grow and preserve your wealth, now and for generations to come.
To find out more about a customised solution expertly crafted to your needs, visit www.sanlamprivatewealth.com or e-mail info@privatewealth.sanlam.co.za.
This article was paid for by Sanlam Private Wealth.