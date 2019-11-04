Scotland’s Baillie Gifford to expand its offering in SA
Despite SA’s shrinking savings pool, more international asset managers see growth opportunities in the country
04 November 2019 - 05:05
Even as SA’s savings pool is shrinking, more international asset managers are seeing growth opportunities in this country.
Investment manager 27four’s latest BEE.conomic survey shows the savings pool shrank to R8.1-trillion in 2019 from R8.7-trillion in 2018.
