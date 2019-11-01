Companies / Financial Services AfDB offers quantum leap for Africa’s economic prospects The $115bn commitment from shareholders is the largest capital increase in the African Development Bank’s 55-year history BL PREMIUM

In what may be considered a quantum leap for the economic prospects of the continent, the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced on Thursday that it has more than doubled its capital base through an additional $115bn commitment received from its shareholders.

The sum represents the largest capital increase in the bank’s 55-year history and a ringing endorsement of the institution by its shareholders, which include an alliance of African countries together with the international community, which provides the bulk of the funding.