Old Mutual explains its application for judge Mashile's recusal in Moyo case The insurer says the deputy judge president of the South Gauteng High Court has agreed to an accelerated timetable for the appeal

Old Mutual says it meant no disrespect to judge Brian Mashile by asking him to step aside in its case against Peter Moyo.

But the axed CEO’s legal team says this is merely a delay tactic by Old Mutual, which has managed to expedite its appeal in which it seeks to overturn Mashile’s ruling that it should reinstate Moyo.