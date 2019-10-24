Royal Bank of Scotland posts quarterly loss after £900m penalty

London — Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) highlighted the challenges facing its new CEO Alison Rose on Thursday as a weak performance at its investment bank and yet another mis-selling charge tipped it into a third-quarter loss.

Shares in RBS were down 2.4% on Thursday after the state-backed bank reported an £8m pre-tax loss in the three months to end-September, compared to a £961m profit for the same period in 2018.

Rose is due to head a new-look management team from next month at RBS, which made a fresh £900m ($1.16bn) provision to compensate customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) on loans and credit cards.

British banks were stung by a late surge in PPI queries ahead of an August claims deadline, sending the industry’s final compensation bill above £43bn.

“It would be a very brave financial director who said the line was completely drawn under it,” RBS CFO Katie Murray told reporters.

The charge was at the top of a £600n-£900m range forecast by RBS in September and knocked the bank’s core capital ratio by 50 basis points to 15.7%.

Rose will have to tackle its investment banking arm, which posted a loss of £193m, with total income dropping by £419m to £150m compared to 2018.

Joe Dickerson, an analyst at Jefferies, said the performance of RBS investment bank NatWest Markets was “deplorable” and Rose would come under pressure to further restructure the overall business. RBS said the unit suffered heavily during August and September, when borrowing costs in US overnight lending markets soared and investors grappled with global recession signals, trade tensions, and the threat of a chaotic Brexit.

Murray said she could not rule out further restructuring of the business, but wider cuts would be a decision for Rose.