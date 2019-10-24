Companies / Financial Services Q&A with Citi boss David Livingstone CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa outlines new opportunities to attract investment BL PREMIUM

With a career spanning three decades primarily spent in investment banking (M&A) at Credit Suisse, HSBC and Goldman Sachs, David Livingstone has seen more than his fair share of the volatility inherent in financial markets.

His role as Citi CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) — a position he had held since February 2019 — oversees a vast region in which the group has a direct presence in 55 countries with a further 50 in which it operates across borders.