Companies / Financial Services

Quilter says positive market performance has offset client outflows

The British wealth manager says that assets under management in the nine months to end-September have risen

23 October 2019 - 08:58 karl gernetzky
Quilter CEO Paul Feeney. Picture: SUPPLIED
London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, said assets under management rose 9% to £118.7bn (R2.2-trillion) in its nine months to end-September, boosted by a positive market performance.

The rise came despite pressure on client flows, the company said in a quarterly update, with sales in the three months to end-September falling 12%.

The company had expected the year to be challenging for net client cash flows, reflecting an uncertain political and economic backdrop coupled with some Quilter-specific factors, in particular, the loss of a certain cohort of investment managers in Quilter Cheviot last year, Quilter CEO Paul Feeney said in the statement.

In the six months to end-June, Quilter had experienced £600m in outflows from clients due to the resignations at Quilter Cheviot.

“While near-term headwinds remain, this demonstrates that our clients and their advisers value Quilter’s integrated advice-led model, and this continues to provide support to our revenue and operating margin outlook,” Feeney said on Wednesday.

Quilter listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange in June 2018, and has not escaped the effects of Brexit, with its share price remaining largely flat since listing.

In 2019, however, the company’s share price is up 24.13%, closing at R27.21 on Tuesday.

Old Mutual pledges R2.4bn more to buy back ‘undervalued’ shares

Company aims to continue returning capital to shareholders after declaring a 45c dividend per share on Monday for the six months to end-June
Companies
1 month ago

Local investors still pessimistic, says Investec Wealth and Investment

‘The big question from the local investor base is whether they should still have exposure to SA, given the uncertainty,’ Investec Wealth's Chris ...
Companies
1 month ago

JAMIE CARR: Quilter charging into the future

Quilter’s interims show a solid performance. Its big worry, however, is a no-deal Brexit
Opinion
2 months ago

Quilter CEO confident new focus will deliver more shareholder value

A 15% rise in costs plus a large outflow of clients’s funds in the first half of 2019 are said to be temporary setbacks
Companies
2 months ago

