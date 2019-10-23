Companies / Financial Services Digital banking attracts 100,000 in big boost for African Bank African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke says new MyWorld offering has attracted a younger, cost savvy clientele BL PREMIUM

African Bank, which is still trying to rebuild its image after its near collapse in 2014, says 100,000 individuals have trusted it enough to do everyday business with it just six months after it launched its transactional product.

African Bank is, however, still way behind TymeBank which reported in August that it has attracted over 600,000 customers since its official launch in February. However it is ahead of Discovery Bank which said in September that over 22,000 accounts were opened in the first three months after its launch.