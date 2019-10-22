Companies / Financial Services JSE and regulator work hard at rebuilding trust Stock exchange intensifies monitoring of trade activities to identify unusual activities BL PREMIUM

Restoring trust in SA’s financial market has become the JSE’s top priority as some foreign investors have dropped local stocks in the wake of corporate scandals and a stagnant economy.

Speaking to traders and other investors in the stock exchange’s first SA Trade Connect conference on Tuesday, new JSE CEO Leila Fourie said when trust has been eroded as it has been the case in SA, markets cease to function optimally.