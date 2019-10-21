Companies / Financial Services NEWS ANALYSIS: Can business make SA great again? BL PREMIUM

After all the scandals that have rocked SA, from what has been described as nine lost years in politics, to accounting scandals in the private sector and the stagnant economic pie that is breeding frequent unrest in marginalised communities, can business make SA a better place?

This was the question that CFOs of listed companies, auditors and other business executives grappled with at the Finance Indaba Africa last week.