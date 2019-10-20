Windfall likely to help PSG reduce debt and spread its wings
Investment group is anticipating a special dividend of up to R2bn from agribusiness subsidiary Zeder
20 October 2019 - 18:23
Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG is likely to use an expected bumper special dividend from agribusiness subsidiary Zeder to reduce debt.
Though PSG is not excessively geared, PSG CEO Piet Mouton — at an interim investor presentation last week — said reducing the group’s debt of about R1.55bn would create financial flexibility to pursue new opportunities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.