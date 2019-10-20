Companies / Financial Services Windfall likely to help PSG reduce debt and spread its wings Investment group is anticipating a special dividend of up to R2bn from agribusiness subsidiary Zeder BL PREMIUM

Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG is likely to use an expected bumper special dividend from agribusiness subsidiary Zeder to reduce debt.

Though PSG is not excessively geared, PSG CEO Piet Mouton — at an interim investor presentation last week — said reducing the group’s debt of about R1.55bn would create financial flexibility to pursue new opportunities.