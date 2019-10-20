US business yanks Finbond profits
Specialist lending company Finbond’s US operations offset a dismal performance by its local businesses in the six months to end August.
In a trading statement issued on Friday, Finbond estimated earnings would drop by about half to 4.4c-5.5c a share.
The group said the biggest blow to bottom line stemmed from the transition of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) customers to the new SA Post Office card in the second six months of 2018.
Finbond noted the Sassa transition was only beginning to be felt in August 2018.
The group disclosed that the total number of Sassa loans sold for the first six months of 2019 decreased by 94.6% to 8,655 compared to 160,910 for the corresponding period in 2018.
But Finbond said the outlook for the SA operations was “significantly more positive” for the second half of the financial year.
Under the circumstances, Finbond’s North American operations contributed more than 97% of the forecast headline earnings.
Finbond emphasised that despite adverse developments in the SA operations, total assets increased by 12.9% to R4.3bn and cash holdings by 25.6% to about R970m.
The group added that interest income increased 15.1% to R938m and revenue from continuing operations was up 3.3% to R1.29bn.
Finbond said US derived revenue increased by 10% to 66% of total group revenue for the interim period.
Finbond was unchanged on the JSE at 324c in skimpy trading volumes. The share is well off its 610c high seen at the start of 2019.