Bank of America posts biggest jump in fees on Wall Street

New York — Bank of America (BoA) posted the biggest jump in investment-banking fees on Wall Street, helping profit overcome headwinds from lower interest rates.

BoA stock jumped as much as 3.3% on Wednesday on the results, to the highest since August 1. They have gained 21% in 2019 through to the end of Tuesday, compared to a 17% increase for the KBW Bank Index.

Third-quarter debt underwriting fees unexpectedly surged 19% and the firm’s traders boosted revenue, pushing profit above analysts’ estimates. Its gains in advisory fees also surpassed rivals in the best quarter for the investment-banking unit in more than two years.

The 27% increase in fees shows progress by the new corporate and investment-banking chief, Matthew Koder, who is overhauling the unit after executives admitted in 2018 they had pulled back too much on risk. Koder is reinvigorated efforts to clinch more midsize transactions in the US and has been adding dozens of bankers across the division.

“We have, over the past four or five quarters, boosted the intensity in that business,” CFO Paul Donofrio said on a call with journalists. The US lender has encouraged staff in its commercial and wealth-management units to cooperate on bringing in more business, and “we’re seeing some results — we’re seeing the number of deals in our pipeline go up”, Donofrio said.

The BofA had “remained disciplined in managing expenses and responsible in our approach to underwriting, which led to continued low costs and strong asset quality”, Donofrio said.

CEO Brian Moynihan has expressed confidence in the US economy even as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates and growth estimates are revised down.

“In a moderately growing economy, we focused on driving those things that are controllable,” Moynihan said.

Lower borrowing costs are a major headwind for banks, while concerns about a global economic slowdown and trade tensions stymie client activity.

In the consumer division, net income climbed 5.3% to $3.3bn as loan and deposit growth drove net interest income higher. Wealth-management profit rose 8.3% to $1.1bn.

Impairment charge

The bank broke its four-quarter streak of record profit as it took a $2.1bn impairment charge tied to the end of its payments joint venture with First Data Corporation. Its 18-quarter streak of positive operating leverage also came to an end.

JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday posted a surprise jump in revenue from investment banking, as well as the biggest increase in fixed-income trading revenue in almost three years. But Goldman Sachs reported a bigger drop in investment-banking fees than analysts had predicted, down 15% from 2018’s third quarter.