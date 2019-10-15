Companies / Financial Services Brian Joffe carves out ‘safe’ niche in leisure and lifestyle sectors There are pockets of growth in retail that do not depend on political and economic development BL PREMIUM

Long4Life, an acquisitive investment group founded by magnate Brian Joffe, is positioning itself to withstand economic downturns as it taps SA’s growing health-conscious middle class.

Founded four years ago, Long4Life has been carving out a niche in the leisure and lifestyle consumer sector, selling everything from gym equipment and bicycles to sugar-free alcoholic mixers and running more than 200 health, beauty and grooming franchises across SA.