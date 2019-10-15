Brian Joffe carves out ‘safe’ niche in leisure and lifestyle sectors
There are pockets of growth in retail that do not depend on political and economic development
15 October 2019 - 00:12
Long4Life, an acquisitive investment group founded by magnate Brian Joffe, is positioning itself to withstand economic downturns as it taps SA’s growing health-conscious middle class.
Founded four years ago, Long4Life has been carving out a niche in the leisure and lifestyle consumer sector, selling everything from gym equipment and bicycles to sugar-free alcoholic mixers and running more than 200 health, beauty and grooming franchises across SA.
