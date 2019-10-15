BlackRock beats estimates as assets swell to nearly $7-trillion
‘We seem to be winning more wallet share,’ says CEO Larry Fink
New York — BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, exceeded analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management business amid worries about global growth.
The company attracted $84.25bn in new money during the third quarter, boosting its total assets managed to $6.96-trillion.
Investors preferred BlackRock’s low-fee passive-investment products over its actively managed funds. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs took in $41.5bn of new money, up 15% from the prior quarter.
BlackRock’s cash management business drew net inflows of $32bn in the third quarter, taking total assets for this business to $510bn.
“Whether there is risk-on trade in a quarter or risk-off trade in a quarter, we seem to be winning more share of wallet,” CEO Larry Fink said.
Global financial markets were roiled in the third quarter amid heightened trade tensions between the US and China. The trade dispute fuelled worries over the outlook for global growth and weighed on investors’ appetite for riskier assets such as stocks.
“We are seeing derisking and that’s why you are seeing a lot of money rotating into fixed income products as opposed to stock funds and you are also seeing a lot of money flowing into cash management products,” said Kyle Sanders, an analyst with St Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones.
“What we like is the consistency in their ability to continue to capture assets, bring more in the door, regardless of what the market is doing,” he said.
For the quarter ended September 30, net income fell to $7.15 a share, down from $7.54 a share a year earlier, but topped analysts’ expectation for $6.96 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Lower-than-expected expenses helped BlackRock beat estimates, analysts said.
Revenue rose by 3% to $3.69bn, driven by higher base fees and technology services revenue, offset in part by lower performance fees, the company said.
BlackRock, which is trying to become a bigger provider of technology used by Wall Street firms to combat competitive pricing pressures in the asset management business, grew technology unit revenue by 30% to $259m.
On a conference call with analysts, Fink said the recent move by brokerages to eliminate commissions on certain online trades would accelerate flows into BlackRock’s iShares business.
“With the commission-free moves, we now have access to more clients than ever before,” he said.
BlackRock shares were up 2.6% in late morning trade on Tuesday. Including Tuesday’s gains, the stock has climbed nearly 14% in 2019
Reuters