BlackRock beats estimates as assets swell to nearly $7-trillion

New York — BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, exceeded analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management business amid worries about global growth.

The company attracted $84.25bn in new money during the third quarter, boosting its total assets managed to $6.96-trillion.

Investors preferred BlackRock’s low-fee passive-investment products over its actively managed funds. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs took in $41.5bn of new money, up 15% from the prior quarter.

BlackRock’s cash management business drew net inflows of $32bn in the third quarter, taking total assets for this business to $510bn.

“Whether there is risk-on trade in a quarter or risk-off trade in a quarter, we seem to be winning more share of wallet,” CEO Larry Fink said.