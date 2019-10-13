Sanlam taps into the stokvel market

SA’s largest insurer, Sanlam, is tapping into the lucrative stokvel market that continues to attract households’ savings.

The insurer announced on Friday that it has partnered with the National Stokvel Association of SA (NASASA) to launch a new financial services brokerage called NASASA Financial Services.

NASASA, which has 125,000 stokvel groups registered with it, will deliver about 2.5-million individuals as potential clients to the new venture.

NASASA estimates that there are about 810,000 stokvels in SA with an economy of around R50bn a year. Sanlam identified the financial inclusion gap among stokvels and used that to launch itself as the party that can formalise the sector.

“We've always wanted to be in this space in the market and deal with stokvels. But it was very difficult. First of all, we didn't have access. And although the Sanlam brand is extremely strong, very often people don't know that Sanlam plays in the funeral space,” said Andrew Rheeder, business development executive of Sanlam Group Benefits.

NASASA Financial Services, licensed as a representative of Sanlam’s entry-level business, Sanlam Developing Markets, will start by selling funeral benefits to burial stokvels and other savings groups. But Sanlam plans to add other products to the NASASA offering in phases, starting with underwritten life insurance and then short-term insurance and savings products later on.

NASASA, whose business model is primarily to aggregate stokvels so that it can negotiate with big organisations, had been asked by members to use its buying power to get discounts in financial products as well. It started its discussions with Sanlam's short-term insurer, Santam. However, that deal has not yet been finalised.

NASASA Financial Services CEO Mizi Mtshali said the other logic behind the new venture was that formalising stokvels through the purchase of regulated products from banks and insurers had the potential to help boost SA’s economy. GDP grew only by 0.8% in the past years and last week the World Bank cut growth estimates for 2019 to 0.8% and just 1% for 2020.

“For South Africans, this opportunity provides meaningful employment particularly in the township economy,” said Mtshali.