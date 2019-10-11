Companies / Financial Services

Peregrine warns of big drop in earnings

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel, and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, expects HEPS and EPS to fall

11 October 2019 - 09:03 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/ALEXLMX
Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings said on Friday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) are likely to have dropped by as much as 45% in the six months to end-September.

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel, and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, said it expects its HEPS and earnings per share (EPS) to fall by between 35% and 45% to between 45.1c and 57.9c. 

The company said in June that it grappled with deal-flow, citing difficult financial market conditions after its performance fee related income fell 65% to R95m in the year to end-March.

Peregrine said ongoing HEPS for the period are expected to increase by between 10% and 15%. 

The group’s financial results for the six months to end-September 2019 are scheduled to be released on November 13.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

BACKSTORY: Peregrine CEO Rob Katz

We question Peregrine CEO Rob Katz on his current read, biggest regret and the investment he wishes he’d made earlier
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Peregrine writes down investment in Java Capital as deals dry up

Financial services group Peregrine Holdings has written down the value of its investment in Java Capital by R100m
Companies
3 months ago

