Companies / Financial Services

Protests eat into Vunani’s profits

Output in its commodities business fell 80% because of community unrest, says financial services firm

10 October 2019 - 09:11 karl gernetzky
Vunani CEO Ethan Dube. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Vunani CEO Ethan Dube. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Financial services group Vunani, which is headed by Ethan Dube, said on Thursday that community unrest had resulted in an 80% decrease in production in its commodities business for the six months ended August.

Total profit fell 35% to R18.9m due to the community unrest near its discard coal mine dump called Schoongezicht in Witbank, the company said. Revenue from operations fell 27% to R170.5m.

SA’s subdued economy also weighed on its stockbroking and advisory business, the company said, though it was optimistic that its performance would improve in the second half of its financial year.

Revenue from advisory services fell 10% to R11.7m during the period, though the group’s assets under administration rose 6.3% to R6.7bn. Revenue from its asset-administration segment rose 86% to R10.8m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Small-cap Vunani has big ambitions

The black-owned financial services firm has asked the JSE if it can move from the bourse’s alternative exchange to the main board
Companies
2 months ago

Vunani to list on A2X

Small-cap financial services firm says secondary listing will give current investors more choice and attract new ones
Companies
2 months ago

Vunani wants to graduate to JSE’s main board

Financial services firm prepares bid to transfer its listing from bourse's AltX
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vunani starting to cast a wider net

Money & Investing

Vunani upbeat about asset management business after surge in profits

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.