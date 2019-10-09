Companies / Financial Services Relationship with Peter Moyo ‘completely destroyed', says Old Mutual The company says it cannot be required to allocate the duties of CEO to Moyo while entangled in a range of litigation with him BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual says its directors were not acting irresponsibly when they decided to terminate ousted CEO Peter Moyo’s employment contract for a second time, according to papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The company was responding to Moyo’s application to have the company declared in contempt of court for not implementing the order to have his first letter of termination set aside, and for firing him a second time in a letter on August 21.