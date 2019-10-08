Old Mutual says blocking Moyo from work wasn’t contempt of court

Old Mutual says there are no grounds to find it was in contempt of court by blocking its chief executive officer from gaining access to his office.

In court papers filed at the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the insurer said it was advised that it was entitled not to accept Peter Moyo’s tender of services following his interim reinstatement after an earlier ruling by the same court.

The second notice terminating Moyo’s contract of employment was issued lawfully, Old Mutual said. The 174-year firm’s fight with the CEO spilled into public in May after it suspended Moyo for an alleged conflict of interest, and then fired him three weeks later.

Attempts by Moyo to gain access to his office have been blocked three times after he won two court orders to be reinstated. This has prompted Moyo to lodge a contempt of court application against the company and board members.

Bloomberg