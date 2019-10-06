How banks are taking competition to the next level

When new entrants announced in 2018 that they had secured licences to open shop in SA, it was clear retail banking was in for some changes.

The industry began responding to the threat of new competition by dropping transactional banking fees on existing products after TymeBank launched its zero-fee account earlier in 2019.

Now, banks are moving beyond competition over fees. On Wednesday, Nedbank launched a money management programme aimed at changing the behaviour of its customers so that they can make better money decisions. These include encouraging people to budget and rewarding them for this. Later, the bank wants to reward those who save and those who do not fall behind in debt repayments. For the first time, customers might even get rewarded by a bank for paying off their debt early.

Nedbank says it wants to encourage certain behaviours with this programme. But as can be expected, behind every bank’s customer centric-dressed initiative, there is a business motive. In Nedbank’s case, it is to get customers more engaged with the bank and hopefully more attached so that they stay with it instead of trying out what the new competition has to offer. It is what every incumbent bank in SA is trying to do right now.

The concept of loyalty programmes is an old topic in SA. In fact, Eighty20’s loyalty programme member engagement survey for 2018 showed that most people belonged to six or more of these programmes. Now the retail banking sector is either dusting off its old programmes by adding more benefits or developing them into something else to help retain customers, as Nedbank has done.

Discovery Bank was the first to capitalise on the concept of driving behaviour, describing its offering as the world’s first behavioural bank when it launched. But will we see more banks following suit? Yes, says Avior Capital Market banking analyst Harry Botha.

“I think behaviour-inducing rewards will become a greater feature of SA banking over the next five years in response to Discovery’s entry into the market and due to greater availability of actionable data insights from banks’ IT systems,” he said.

It is worth noting though, says Botha, that rewards aimed at driving certain behaviour have been a feature of all banks’ rewards programmes for years, even before Discovery Bank launched.

Having opened its doors to new clients only a few months ago, it is probably too early to deduct from Discovery Bank’s data to what extent its model has changed customers’ banking behaviour. However, if Vitality Money is anything like Vitality Health, it is reasonable to expect it to be a game changer.