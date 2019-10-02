‘Unprofessional conduct’ by Moyo shows self-interest, Old Mutual says
This lack of regard for Old Mutual’s interests created the board’s loss of confidence in the first place, the company says in a new letter
In another letter (https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/news-article?News-Title=2019-10-01+A+commitment+to+our+stakeholders+regarding+the+dispute+with+the+former+CEO%2c+Mr+Peter+Moyo) to shareholders and other stakeholders, Old Mutual has reiterated that it will not work with axed CEO Peter Moyo, adding that his recent conduct in demanding his job back is clear proof that he has put his personal interests above the company.
The insurer, which has been entangled in a protracted legal battle with Moyo, who was fired in June and again in August, said that while the Johannesburg high court had ordered it to reinstate the CEO twice, it was difficult to see how Moyo believed he could return to resume his duties given his own admission that he was no longer answerable to the board.
