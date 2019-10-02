Companies / Financial Services Nedbank challenges Discovery Bank with its new money management programme Plan is part of R2bn earmarked annually to up bank's digital-first game as new entrants like TymeBank move towards digital banking BL PREMIUM

Nedbank is taking on Discovery with its new money management programme that rewards customers for good financial behaviour.

Nedbank, which overhauled its Greenbacks rewards programme to make it a “money management programme”, said this was part of R2bn in annual expenditure earmarked for its digital-first game in an environment in which new entrants such as TymeBank and Discovery are pushing the move towards digital banking.