Companies / Financial Services

Tough conditions in the steel sector weigh on Andulela

Investment holding firm cites lack of political certainty and infrastructure spending as it chalks up a R9.4m loss

26 September 2019 - 10:48 karl gernetzky
A man loads steel at a port. Picture: REUTERS
A man loads steel at a port. Picture: REUTERS

Investment group Andulela said on Thursday a lack of political certainty and infrastructure spending weighed on its results to end-June, with its net asset value per share falling 20.3% to 69.16c.

The company reported a headline loss per share of 10.76c, from 10.88c previously, saying that a continued oversupply of steel products internationally also contributed to lower sales prices, pressure on margins and lower revenues.

Andulela holds an 83.59% interest in Kilken Platinum, a low-cost producer and seller of platinum group metals, as well as a 100% interest in steel manufacturer Pro Roof Steel merchants.

Pro Roof saw a R13.6m inventory impairment during the period, due to price decreases by SA’s main raw material provider.

Kilken returned to profit, seeing a 35% rise in production and a 28% rise in the price of platinum group metals.

Revenue at Kilken rose 161% to R52.7m and it reported an after-tax profit of R7.4m for the period, after a R7.2m loss in the prior comparative period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Steel, iron prices firm on falling Chinese growth figures

China’s pain is usually the steel and iron ore sectors' gain as the world’s second largest economy normally responds by providing stimulus packages
Markets
1 week ago

Sibanye to axe up to 5,270 people from former Lonmin mines

In the middle of platinum-sector wage talks, Sibanye has announced the closure of three shafts in a move that will infuriate major union Amcu
Companies
1 day ago

State’s mining bias is making the poor poorer

Land deals that favour traditional leaders and large companies are robbing communities of their rights
Opinion
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Struggling ArcelorMittal reviews viability of assets

Companies / Industrials

Adding value to minerals is just a dream without cheaper electricity

Companies / Mining

Steel, iron prices firm on falling Chinese growth figures

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.