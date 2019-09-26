Calling all financial advisers: attend our BD/FM Investment Dialogue

You are invited to join Standard Bank, Liberty and Stanlib at a Business Day/Financial Mail Investment Dialogue to explore the relevance and power of index investing; the changing role of professional financial advisers; and how they can equip themselves in an increasingly tech-enabled, social-media-driven world where opinions abound on sensible and profitable investing.

Adam Gottlich, head of behavioural science at Standard Bank Wealth, will open the Dialogue by sharing insights on "Irrationality and Decision Making".

This will set the tone for expert panel discussions on:

the importance of index investments and tools in building a solid investment portfolio;

the behavioural economics – psychological, emotional, cultural and social factors – that influence sentiment and decision-making around investing; and

the effect of social media on shaping attitudes and behaviour that affects the investment world.

Panellists – including Nerina Visser (EFT strategist & adviser); Warren Ingram (executive director, Galileo Capital); Johann Erasmus (head of index funds, Standard Bank); and Gottlich – will be moderated in conversation by respected media personality and commentator Andile Khumalo.

It’s a professional forum for professional financial planners and should not be missed.

The details

Date: October 8 2019

Time: 8am–11am

Place: Houghton, Johannesburg

Click here to express your interest in attending this session.

There is no cost to attend this event but seats are limited.