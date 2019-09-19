Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why SA has lost some of its investment appeal

Rand Merchant Bank’s Celeste Fauconnier talks to Business Day TV about the ‘Where to Invest in Africa’ report

19 September 2019 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has released its ninth “Where to Invest in Africa” report and, while SA still features in the top 10, it has fallen down the ranks, yet again, to third place as it battles sluggish growth and a lack of structural reform.

However, the report says the country’s financial markets and financial inclusion remain superior to other African countries.

Business Day TV spoke to the report’s co-author, Celeste Fauconnier, for more insight.

Transforming the boardrooms of Namibia’s SOEs is key for long-term growth

SPONSORED | Namibia’s growth prospects have been curtailed by weak investment from SOEs and private sector
Companies
3 days ago

Inflation accelerated faster in August than economists expected

However, the uptick remains within the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%
Economy
23 hours ago

Economy heads closer to final nail in junk status coffin

Economists put the probability of a negative outlook in November at 50% or more
Business
4 days ago

RMB Holdings lifts dividend 7% after solid FNB performance

Rand Merchant Holdings upped its dividend to 376c for the year to end-June, but warned that structural challenges in SA’s economy persist
Companies
1 week ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Summit to provide insight into Moody’s prognosis of SA

Corporate liquidity risk and banking sector growth also under spotlight
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.