WATCH: Why SA has lost some of its investment appeal

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has released its ninth “Where to Invest in Africa” report and, while SA still features in the top 10, it has fallen down the ranks, yet again, to third place as it battles sluggish growth and a lack of structural reform.

However, the report says the country’s financial markets and financial inclusion remain superior to other African countries.

Business Day TV spoke to the report’s co-author, Celeste Fauconnier, for more insight.