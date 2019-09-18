News Leader
WATCH: How improved credit controls benefited Sasfin
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
18 September 2019 - 09:42
Financial services group Sasfin released its annual results on Tuesday, reporting an almost 32% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 501c.
This was mainly fuelled by an improvement in its credit-loss ratio and a lower tax bill.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Michael Sassoon for more detail on the group’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: