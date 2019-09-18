Companies / Financial Services FNB wants to displace traditional insurers BL PREMIUM

FNB Life, the insurer that emerged as the fastest growing in the country in 2018, says banks are ready to disrupt the status quo in the insurance sector, given the captive audiences they already have in their clients.

The insurer which was launched four years ago when its parent company, Firstrand, the biggest banking group by market capitalisation, received its own life license, says the insurance industry is not easy for new entrants to thrive in, especially when it comes to high-income earners who tend to be attached to their brokers.