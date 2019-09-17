Sasfin earnings up by almost third on better credit controls

Financial-services provider Sasfin Holdings said on Tuesday that headline earnings grew by almost a third to R161m in the year to end-June, due to an improved credit:loss ratio and a lower tax bill.

The group said its credit:loss ratio improved to 1.02%, from 1.97% a year before, while its tax expense fell to R48m from R71m previously.

Headline earnings per share rose 31.42% to 501c, with the company saying it was pleased with upgrades to its credit team and processes, with improvements coming despite a “difficult environment, especially for small businesses”.

Total assets rose 1.97% to R14.60bn, while the group's funding base rose 3.71% to R10.73bn, which included a 11.96% growth in deposits.

Income at Sasfin Wealth grew by 11.23% during the period, although Sasfin Capital saw income plunge 42.89%, due to lower mark-to-market valuations and corporate advisory fees. “We have taken corrective steps within the capital pillar, which should result in improved earnings,” the company said.

Local equity markets, where most of our clients are invested, were particularly challenging in the financial year, the group said.

“Increasingly we advise clients to adopt a global approach to their wealth and in this regard, we have seen a 50% growth in offshore assets under management in the last three years to in excess of R10bn.”

