Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin earnings up by almost third on better credit controls

The financial services company grew headline earnings per share 31.42% amid lower tax expenses and a healthier credit book

17 September 2019 - 12:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Financial-services provider Sasfin Holdings said on Tuesday that headline earnings grew by almost a third to R161m in the year to end-June, due to an improved credit:loss ratio and a lower tax bill.

The group said its credit:loss ratio improved to 1.02%, from 1.97% a year before, while its tax expense fell to R48m from R71m previously.

Headline earnings per share rose 31.42% to 501c, with the company saying it was pleased with upgrades to its credit team and processes, with improvements coming despite a “difficult environment, especially for small businesses”.

Total assets rose 1.97% to R14.60bn, while the group's funding base rose 3.71% to R10.73bn, which included a 11.96% growth in deposits.

Income at Sasfin Wealth grew by 11.23% during the period, although Sasfin Capital saw income plunge 42.89%, due to lower mark-to-market valuations and corporate advisory fees. “We have taken corrective steps within the capital pillar, which should result in improved earnings,” the company said.

Local equity markets, where most of our clients are invested, were particularly challenging in the financial year, the group said.

“Increasingly we advise clients to adopt a global approach to their wealth and in this regard, we have seen a 50% growth in offshore assets under management in the last three years to in excess of R10bn.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How a reduced tax bill lifted Sasfin’s earnings

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
5 months ago

Sasfin hopes new initiatives will offset rising costs

Company grew profit 60% to R80.5m. But the bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 73.96%.
Companies
5 months ago

Sasfin gears up for larger slice of business banking

Former textile trading business knows fabric of entrepreneurship
Business
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investors look offshore to stem local wealth erosion

Companies / Investors Monthly

Sasfin earnings jump thanks to healthier credit book

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.