Insurance-focused RMI sees 7% earnings fall amid claims rise

10 September 2019 - 09:21 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/adiruch

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), which owns Outsurance and has stakes in Discovery and MMI, said on Tuesday headline earnings fell 7% to R3.8bn in the year to end-June, partly as a result of a rise in insurance claims.

The group's profit for the year grew 3% to R4.37bn, but normalised earnings, its preferred measure, fell 4% partly due to higher short-term insurance claims at Outsurance, and high-value mortality claims at Discovery Health.

The group owns 25% of Discovery, 29.9% of UK-listed insurer Hastings, 27.3% of MMI, 89.1% of Outsurance. It is the largest shareholder in all of these companies.

Discovery's normalised earnings had fallen 7% during the period and Outsurance's 13%. MMI, however, had seen a 21% rise in normalised headline earnings, as it continues its three-year growth and reset strategy.

RMI declared a final dividend of 65c per share, unchanged from the prior comparative period. Its total dividend rose to 110c from 104c.

In its outlook statement, RMI said it was considering expanding its geographic footprint, either independently or via its existing portfolio.

RMI’s focus for new investments in future will be predominantly in SA, the UK and Australia, it said, with a bias for unlisted, emerging markets and property and casualty (P&C) insurance investments.

The group noted that the past year has been challenging for the SA investment market and asset management. Although the JSE all share had ended its financial period up 4.42%, its performance had lagged cash and bonds, which delivered returns of 7.27% and 11.5% respectively.

“Global equities and emerging market equities also disappointed, delivering 4.97% and 3.27% respectively over the past year,” RMI said.

The market value of RMI's listed investments fell 2% to R38.7bn to end-June, and its market capitalisation 9% to R52bn,

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

