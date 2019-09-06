Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Sanlam fared after a tough six months

Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

06 September 2019 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED
Financial services group Sanlam has reported a 31% plunge in interim headline earnings, mainly due to one-off charges linked to its broad-based BEE scheme.

But the group said it was pleased with its operational performance, given the tough economic conditions in SA and Namibia.

Business Day TV caught up with Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk to talk about the group’s interim results.

