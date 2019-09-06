News Leader
WATCH: Alan Pullinger on what Cyril Ramaphosa must do
The FirstRand CEO talks to Business Day TV about the SA economy and the group’s full-year results
06 September 2019 - 09:14
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has warned that the SA economy is flatlining and has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to act urgently on “structural reforms” or there could be no escape from the economic crisis.
The comments come alongside the release of the group’s annual results. FNB’s strong performance has helped lift FirstRand’s full-year profit by 5%.
Pullinger joined Business Day TV to discuss the SA economy and FirstRand’s full-year results.