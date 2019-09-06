Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Alan Pullinger on what Cyril Ramaphosa must do

The FirstRand CEO talks to Business Day TV about the SA economy and the group’s full-year results

06 September 2019 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has warned that the SA economy is flatlining and has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to act urgently on “structural reforms” or there could be no escape from the economic crisis.

The comments come alongside the release of the group’s annual results. FNB’s strong performance has helped lift FirstRand’s full-year profit by 5%.

Pullinger joined Business Day TV to discuss the SA economy and FirstRand’s full-year results.

