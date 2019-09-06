WATCH: Alan Pullinger on what Cyril Ramaphosa must do

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger has warned that the SA economy is flatlining and has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to act urgently on “structural reforms” or there could be no escape from the economic crisis.

The comments come alongside the release of the group’s annual results. FNB’s strong performance has helped lift FirstRand’s full-year profit by 5%.

Pullinger joined Business Day TV to discuss the SA economy and FirstRand’s full-year results.