US probing Deutsche Bank over money laundering and Trump

London/New York — US congressional investigators have identified possible failures in Deutsche Bank’s money-laundering controls in its dealings with Russian oligarchs, after the lender handed over a trove of transaction records, e-mails and other documents, three people familiar with the matter said.

The congressional inquiry found instances when Deutsche Bank staff in the US and elsewhere flagged concerns about new Russian clients and transactions involving existing ones, but were ignored by managers, two of the people said.

MPs are also examining whether Deutsche Bank facilitated the funneling of illegal funds into the US as a correspondent bank, where it processes transactions for others, one of the sources said.

The congressional probe, whose initial findings have not been previously reported, is at an early stage, and it is not yet clear whether it will lead to any action against the bank, the three sources said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson, Troy Gravitt, said the bank cannot comment on the work of the congressional committees but remains committed to co-operating with authorised investigations. Addressing past deficiencies in the bank’s controls, the spokesperson said: “We have worked to address them, taken disciplinary measures with regards to certain individuals and reviewed our client onboarding and monitoring processes.”

The US House of Representatives financial services committee declined to comment.

The Democrat-controlled House began examining possible money laundering in US property deals involving President Donald Trump, a Republican, earlier this year. The law makers are also looking into whether Trump’s dealings left him subject to the influence of foreign individuals or governments.

The White House and a Trump Organisation spokesperson, Amanda Miller, did not respond to requests for comment.