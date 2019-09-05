WATCH: Why Momentum Metropolitan flagged economic risks

Insurer Momentum Metropolitan has seen a 53% spike in normalised headline earnings, thanks to cost-cutting and new business growth.

The company is aware that cost-cutting can only do so much and says that it will focus on revenue growth in future, but the group has warned that it is bracing itself for single-digit growth next year as the outlook for the economy remains dim.

CEO Hillie Meyer joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.