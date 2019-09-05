Companies / Financial Services

SA’s economic woes prompt record demand for safer assets, says Anchor

05 September 2019 - 07:45 karl gernetzky
Anchor CEO Peter Armitage. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Anchor CEO Peter Armitage. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Anchor Group, which provides private client, asset management and stockbroking services, said on Wednesday its assets under management had grown 11% to R54.4bn so far in 2019, with the group benefiting from increasing investor demand for fixed-income products. 

The JSE group said shortly before markets closed on Wednesday it had seen a record demand for fixed-income assets amid the “most challenging investment environment in decades”. Anchor, led by CEO Peter Armitage, was benefiting from this, it said, even though the margins earned on these assets were lower than equities.

Adjusted headline earnings per share fell 14% to 18c a share for the six months to end-June, weighed down by the termination of its investment agreement with Astoria in February. That resulted in a R70.4m termination fee for Anchor, though the funds were not deployed in new investments during the period.

Revenue for the year to end-June rose 13% to R268m from the prior comparative period, while operating profit jumped 71% to R108m. The group noted the results were not directly comparable, due to goodwill impairments in the prior interim period as well as the termination of the Astoria agreement.

The group lowered its interim dividend to 9c a share, from 10.5c in the prior period.

The group had added 2,000 new clients so far in 2019, saying inflows remain strong.

“Confidence levels in the economy and markets are at low levels,” the company’s statement said.

“Anchor has reacted proactively with effective marketing and a focus on meeting the needs of clients. The result has seen strong inflows in assets under management, which is the most important metric for our business,” it said.

Net assets under management and administration grew by R5.4bn, after taking into account the R2bn Astoria contract termination. “Our pipeline of new assets is at its highest level ever and we expect inflows for the second half of the year to exceed the first half.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Shoprite: not so bulletproof after all

Until two years ago it was the blue chip that could do no wrong. Now Shoprite has lost its status as a market darling, and proved it’s just as ...
Features
4 hours ago

An IMF bailout for SA?

Richemont chair Johann Rupert gives SA one year before it needs an IMF bailout. We asked Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage if we’re reaching a ...
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Is SA Inc investable?

Has the dire past decade made SA Inc uninvestable? For foreigners, it’s a hard sell, especially since $100 invested in the JSE five years ago would ...
Features
3 months ago

