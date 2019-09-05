Sanlam cites tough conditions as earnings fall by a third

Financial services group Sanlam said half-year earnings fell by almost a third following once-off charges linked to its broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) scheme as well as a downturn in the local equity market.

The financial services firm recognised an expense of R1.7bn after issuing shares to a new B-BBEE entity, which along with a share issuance added 5% to the number of shares in issue.

Diluted headline earning per share slipped 32% to 169c, but the group said it was pleased with its operational performance, given tough economic conditions in SA and Namibia.

The group’s preferred measure of performance, annualised return on group equity value per share (Rogev), fell to 10.5%, from 13.7% in the prior period. This includes the effect of the interim dividend of 312c a share paid for the period.

Excluding the effect of the new share issuance, the group’s Rogev fell to 8.9% for the period, which was below the group’s target for the period of 13.5%.

Slower-than-expected progress in tackling financial challenges at state-owned enterprises weighed on investor confidence and consumer sentiment, while corporate governance failures also tarnished SA’s investment case, Sanlam said.

“We do not expect a major recovery in economic conditions in the remainder of 2019,” Sanlam said.

“New business growth potential will commensurately remain under pressure. Investment market volatility is also expected to persist, aggravated by tensions in the trade war between the US and China,” the statement read.

New-business volumes increased 4% to R11bn during the period, while the group saw net fund inflows of R23bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za