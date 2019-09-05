Companies / Financial Services NEWS ANALYSIS: Government pension fund denies responsibility for PIC’s failures BL PREMIUM

The board of trustees of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) says it has not failed in its responsibility to look after the interests of its 1.7-million members and pensioners despite numerous revelations of impropriety emanating from the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The GEPF entrusts the state-owned asset manager to directly and indirectly manage its entire R1.8-trillion fund, and accounts for about 88% of the funds the PIC manages.