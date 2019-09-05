Companies / Financial Services

Capitec says half-year earnings will rise as much as 21%

05 September 2019 - 14:27 karl gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Capitec Bank, which is facing new competitors in the digital banking sphere such as TymeBank, Bank Zero and Discovery Bank, said on Thursday it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 18% and 21% for the six months to end-August.

Earnings per share are expected to have risen by between 18% and 21% to a range of R25.04 and R25.68, the company said in a statement.

The company's share price was up 2.54% to R114.08 on Thursday afternoon, with gains comparable to that of competitiors. At the same time, the JSE's banking index was up 2.34%.

Capitec did not provide details of its rise in earnings, but had posted a 19% rise in full-year HEPS for the period to end-February.

During that financial year, the bank, which had cited both a challenging economic environment and new competition, had grown its client base 15% to 11.4-million.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Capitec blocks Regiments Capital unit from selling shares in lender

Regiments Capital and Coral wanted to dispose of the stock as part of an agreement with Transnet after its pension fund sued the state-capture ...
Companies
19 hours ago

Trade of the Month: Capitec vs PSG Group

Go long on PSG and short on its biggest asset, Capitec
Companies
2 days ago

Capitec cuts exposure to debt-relief beneficiaries

Bank says people earning less than R7,500 a month account for less than 5% of its loan book
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Banks warn new debt-relief law will harm economy

Economy

New-look African Bank eyes sweet spot

Business

EDITORIAL: MTN pushes into mobile money services

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.