Capitec says half-year earnings will rise as much as 21%

Capitec Bank, which is facing new competitors in the digital banking sphere such as TymeBank, Bank Zero and Discovery Bank, said on Thursday it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 18% and 21% for the six months to end-August.

Earnings per share are expected to have risen by between 18% and 21% to a range of R25.04 and R25.68, the company said in a statement.

The company's share price was up 2.54% to R114.08 on Thursday afternoon, with gains comparable to that of competitiors. At the same time, the JSE's banking index was up 2.34%.

Capitec did not provide details of its rise in earnings, but had posted a 19% rise in full-year HEPS for the period to end-February.

During that financial year, the bank, which had cited both a challenging economic environment and new competition, had grown its client base 15% to 11.4-million.

