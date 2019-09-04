Discovery Health’s profits hit by spike in mortality claims

SA's largest private-health insurer, Discovery Health Medical Scheme, said on Wednesday an unexpected spike in mortality claims and costs related to the establishment of Discovery Bank hit its profit margin in the year to end-June.

Normalised profit from operations fell 3% to R7.7bn during the period, with normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) slipping 12% to 789c per share.

An unexpected spike in mortality claims reduced Discovery Life's operating profit 9% to R3.2bn, although those losses were concentrated in the first half of the company's financial year.

The group's spend on new initiatives also spiked 114% to R1.31bn during the period — representing 21% of group earnings. Discovery said on Wednesday its spend on new businesses was expected to decrease towards its long-term goal of 10% of earnings over the next few years.

The most notable new business venture was Discovery Bank, which had its public rollout in June 2019, following beta testing in November.

The Bank currently has 22,000 clients, with over 50,000 accounts. This had resulted in R190m in deposits, with R900m in credit limits approved.

Discovery's share price was flat at R115.01 on Wednesday morning. It slipped 12.95% in July, under pressure from the government's announcement it was pressing ahead with the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

Discovery said on Wednesday it remained supportive of NHI and would work closely with relevant policy makers.

“The bill is not expected to have a material long-term impact on the Discovery Health business and may, in fact, present new opportunities for growth and product innovation,” Discovery's report read.

