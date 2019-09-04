Capitec blocks Regiments Capital unit from selling shares in lender

Capitec blocked a group of investors from selling shares in the South African lender to try settle a legal claim.

The Stellenbosch-based lender in 2007 issued shares to Regiments Capital’s Coral as part of an effort to redress decades of discrimination during apartheid, which ended in 1994.

The consortium including Coral was led by well-known black business leaders at the time, the lender said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The agreement was concluded on the basis that Capitec’s consent is needed to sell the shares, and has to be transferred to other black investors, it said.

Regiments Capital and Coral want to dispose of the stock as part of an agreement struck with a pension fund of Transnet, the state-owned port and freight rail operator, the bank said, citing court documents.

The fund is suing Regiments for losses related to a transaction during a period when “state capture was rampant”, the bank said.

“Transnet now wants Capitec to pay the price for Transnet’s mistakes,” the lender said, referring to Regiments as an “undesirable” shareholder.

“Capitec has at all times indicated to Transnet and Regiments that it will not participate in any transaction which will be in contravention of the restraint orders.”

The transaction may also benefit people who were implicated in state capture, Capitec said, adding the company will address the matter further during legal proceedings.

Bloomberg