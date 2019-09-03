WATCH: How the Land Bank weathered a tough year

The Land Bank says its balance sheet is strong, given that its capital adequacy ratio sits at 16.4% and its net stable funding ratio is at 102%.

The bank has also managed to deliver an annual net profit of R130.6m despite facing sector-wide challenges such as climatic changes and inconsistent weather patterns, livestock diseases, and policy uncertainty due to the land reform discourse.

Land Bank acting CEO Konehali Gugushe joined Business Day TV to talk about bank’s resilience in the face of uncertainty.