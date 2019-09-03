Companies / Financial Services LEGAL BATTLE Old Mutual on track despite Moyo drama The company reports a 10% increase in its adjusted headline earnings for the six months to end-June BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual interim CEO Iain Williamson insists the legal battle with former head Peter Moyo has had no effect on the insurer’s operations.

Speaking as the company reported a 10% increase in its adjusted headline earnings for the six months to end-June, he said the company was not distracted by the three-month battle, which has seen it fire Moyo, then reinstate him by court order, only to dismiss the former CEO again.