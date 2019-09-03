LEGAL BATTLE
Old Mutual on track despite Moyo drama
The company reports a 10% increase in its adjusted headline earnings for the six months to end-June
03 September 2019 - 05:10
Old Mutual interim CEO Iain Williamson insists the legal battle with former head Peter Moyo has had no effect on the insurer’s operations.
Speaking as the company reported a 10% increase in its adjusted headline earnings for the six months to end-June, he said the company was not distracted by the three-month battle, which has seen it fire Moyo, then reinstate him by court order, only to dismiss the former CEO again.
