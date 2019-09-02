Land Bank to restructure
Financial institution to split into different units to better assist emerging farmers
02 September 2019 - 19:37
The Land Bank says it will restructure its operations, splitting them into different business units so it can service emerging farmers better. .
Details of the proposed restructuring emerged at the presentation of the bank’s results for the year ending March 2019 on Monday.
