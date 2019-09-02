Companies / Financial Services

Bidvest eyes more acquisitions despite tough conditions

Trading profit grew 3.5% in the year to end-June despite a challenging environment, group says

02 September 2019 - 09:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Services, trading and distribution group Bidvest, which recently took a controlling stake in SA’s second-largest drugmaker, Adcock Ingram, said it is eyeing further large-scale investments in SA despite a tough economic environment.

Bidvest, whose brands include Rennies Travel and motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy, said on Monday trading profit for the year to end-June rose 3.5% to R6.7bn, boosted by higher bulk and liquid commodity volumes through SA ports.

Improved margins and capital discipline helped offset a volatile trading environment, the group said, with net asset value per share rising 6.4% to R75.71 during the period, while headline earnings per share grew 9.8% to 1,352.1c.

The group declared a final gross dividend of 318c per share, bringing its total dividend to 600c, a 7.9% increase from the prior comparative period.

Bidvest, which recently upped its stake in Adcock Ingram to 50.1% from 43.3% in July, said on Monday it is eyeing further acquisitions in the next financial year.

“Sufficient headroom exists to continue the group’s strategy of growth in its existing markets, as well as continuing to acquire divisional bolt-on business, and to pursue larger, value-adding opportunities locally,” the company said.

Internationally, the group is targeting expansion in services and commercial products.

Adcock Ingram consolidation within the group was completed at the beginning of August, while the acquisition of fleet-management company Eqstra is expected to be completed by end-2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Adcock shares rise as prescription medicine boosts sales

Pharmaceutical company delivers robust results and improves profits in the year to end-June
Companies
5 days ago

Bidvest gets Adcock Ingram controlling stake

Adcock says Bidvest’s BB Investment Company has raised its stake in the healthcare company’s ordinary shares to 51.1%
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SAA’s R1.1bn settlement helps Comair’s earnings soar 20%

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Bidvest’s plan to sell Mumbai airport stake approved

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.