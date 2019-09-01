Technology and M&A are part of history and future of Nedbank
Response by larger banks to new entrants will define competitive landscape in coming years, says CEO Brown
01 September 2019 - 18:24
Waves of merger and acquisition activity and the rising use of technology in all facets of decision-making are some of the memorable developments that define Nedbank’s 50 years as a listed company and are likely to define its future.
Ahead of the birthday celebration last week, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown sat down with Business Day to discuss defining features of the group as a listed entity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.