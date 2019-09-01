Companies / Financial Services Technology and M&A are part of history and future of Nedbank Response by larger banks to new entrants will define competitive landscape in coming years, says CEO Brown BL PREMIUM

Waves of merger and acquisition activity and the rising use of technology in all facets of decision-making are some of the memorable developments that define Nedbank’s 50 years as a listed company and are likely to define its future.

Ahead of the birthday celebration last week, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown sat down with Business Day to discuss defining features of the group as a listed entity.