Natural disasters becoming a thorn in insurer Santam's side

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam says claims arising from natural disasters and climate change have become hard to predict, making its profits more volatile.

Santam said weather-related claims had pushed its payouts up 8%, squeezing its underwriting margin just as it had started to recover from large payouts related to the 2017 Knysna fires and other natural disasters.