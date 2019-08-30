Discovery shares jump despite lower full-year earnings

Shares in Discovery surged as much as 8.8% on Friday, more than any full-day gain since February 2018, even as the financial services firm said annual earnings fell as it invested in new business units, including its bank.

Discovery’s fledgling banking unit said in June it expected to add 1,000 clients a day by the end of August following the completion of an “early onboarding period”. For Discovery Bank to break even, about 500,000 to 600,000 clients are needed, according to the group.

Investments in the bank and other new businesses, together with an “unexpected spike” in large mortality claims within Discovery Life, dented earnings, Discovery said on Friday. The group said its normalised headline earnings per share probably fell by between 5% and 10% in the year to end-June.

However, core new business annualised premium income is expected to grow by about 13% and the group’s financial position has improved.

Discovery said about a fifth of its earnings was spent on new businesses, most notably Discovery Bank, Vitality Invest, Vitality1, Umbrella Funds, and Discovery for Business.

Spend on new businesses more than doubled from the previous year. As a result, Discovery’s borrowings rose and this pushed up finance costs by about R240m.

“Discovery is well positioned for growth, through its robust established businesses; emerging businesses, which are scaling and expected to grow strongly in the future; and significant new initiatives that are being built,” the group said.

While new businesses need more funding, the burden on profits will decrease, and profit growth is expected to return to consumer inflation plus 10%, Discovery said.

Meanwhile, the group said it support the aims of the recently published National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which “is not expected to have a material long-term impact on the Discovery Health business”. The legislation could even “present new opportunities for growth and product innovation”.

Discovery’s shares rose 8.8% on Friday afternoon to a high of R117.50.

