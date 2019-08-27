Rising unemployment hurts Clientele’s profits

Profits of insurer Clientele bore the brunt of increased unemployment in SA as investment withdrawals spiked while some customers failed to pay their premiums.

But the insurer, which competes with Assupol and Hollard in the entry-level market, is defending its market share against big insurers like Sanlam who are trying to make more inroads in the low-income segment through the launch of African Rainbow Life earlier in 2019.

Clientele said withdrawals were worse than its expectations in the year ended in June. It blamed this on high unemployment rate and dire state of the economy that is affecting its clients.

Clientele has a client base that is most vulnerable to severe cost-cutting measures by companies which has seen the country record mass retrenchments in the first half of 2019. Companies that have announced retrenchments in 2019 alone include miners Sibanye Stillwater and Alexkor, MultiChoice, construction firm Group Five, Absa and Standard Bank.

The insurer which posted an 18% decline in diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end June said negative impact of withdrawals and unpaid premiums amounted to R225.6m, a sharp jump from R81.6m in the 2018 financial year. But it said its management was trying to arrest this and withdrawals were now “the subject of intense focus” but the company was not expecting immediate change in its operating environment.

“The economic environment has been challenging over the year and remains so. The board is concerned by the current state of the economy and is not expecting any improvement in the economic environment for next year,” said Clientele in statement posted on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) late on Monday.

Clientele said it has introduced a number of new initiatives aimed at improving its situation. These include offering products for the Shembe community, a traditional religious group that is predominantly based in KwaZulu Natal. It has also launched a loyalty programme, joining big insurers like Discovery and Momentum who have cemented relationships with their clients using these.

“The board is disappointed by the results for the year, however it is encouraged by the new initiatives and their prospects for growth and value creation over time,” said the company in a statement.

