JSE buys share-register business

The JSE, which is contending with weak trading volumes as foreigners look to other markets, has bought a local share-register business as part of a plan to strengthen its relationships with listed firms.

SA’s main bourse said it has agreed to buy 74.9% of Link Market Services SA, the country’s second-largest share-register business whose clients include six top-40 companies. It will pay R224.5m using cash reserves.

“The proposed transaction supports the JSE’s strategy to strengthen its relationships with its issuers and to grow sustainably across the issuer services value chain,” the exchange said.

Link SA’s black economic empowerment partner will retain its 25.2% stake in the company and Iqbal Haniff will remain CEO.

The deal will be “revenue accretive” for the JSE, with an expected contribution of about 6% of group revenue. It will also exceed the group’s return on investment hurdles.

The deal is expected to close by end-2019.

