PODCAST| Taking Care of Business: Tyme for a change — how digital start-ups plan to break SA’s banking cartel
TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan speaks with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Business Day TV anchor Giulietta Talevi
23 August 2019 - 13:44
In this week’s episode, Rob Rose and Giulietta Talevi have a chinwag with TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.
Does SA really need another bank? How did it all come about? And does its customer growth blow rival Discovery Bank out of the picture?
