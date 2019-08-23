Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST| Taking Care of Business: Tyme for a change — how digital start-ups plan to break SA’s banking cartel

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan speaks with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Business Day TV anchor Giulietta Talevi

23 August 2019 - 13:44 Rob Rose and Giulietta Talevi
Tauriq Keraan CEO of TymeBank. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In this week’s episode, Rob Rose and Giulietta Talevi have a chinwag with TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 

Does SA really need another bank? How did it all come about? And does its customer growth blow rival Discovery Bank out of the picture?

Tune in for the backstory behind the big business stories of today:

